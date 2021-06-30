Justice Brett Kavanaugh said the federal agency exceeded its authority but ban’s current July 31 expiration date would allow for ‘more orderly distribution’ of rental assistance funds.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request from two Realtor associations asking the court to lift a nationwide eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September.

On May 5, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia struck down the eviction moratorium, saying it exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority, but the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) appealed the decision and on May 14 was granted an emergency stay of the order repealing the ban. On June 3, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the CDC’s legal right to extend the ban to properties outside of the federal government’s purview.

Tuesday, in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court denied a petition from the Alabama Association of Realtors and the Georgia Association of Realtors to vacate the stay and lift the ban, which has been extended several times and is currently set to expire on July 31.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett voted to grant the application, but Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Brett Kavanaugh voted against the petition.

In the court’s one-page order, Kavanaugh said he agreed with the district court and the Realtor associations that the CDC had exceeded its existing statutory authority by issuing a nationwide eviction moratorium.

“Because the CDC plans to end the moratorium in only a few weeks, on July 31, and because those few weeks will allow for additional and more orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance funds, I vote at this time to deny the application to vacate the District Court’s stay of its order,” Kavanaugh wrote.

At the same time, Kavanaugh indicated that the court would frown on another extension of the ban without congressional approval.

“In my view, clear and specific congressional authorization (via new legislation) would be necessary for the CDC to extend the moratorium past July 31,” he wrote.

