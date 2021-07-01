Four states have lifted their eviction bans, leaving struggling renters in these regions with only the federal government’s narrower protections for a few more weeks.

State governments in Connecticut, Kentucky, North Carolina and Oregon allowed their eviction measures to expire at the end of June. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium remains in place through July 31. 

But these remaining federal protections are less effective than some of state-level bans, a fact that worries tenant advocates, according to a recent report in The Real Deal.

“The question is how does this thing ultimately end?” Troy Pickard, a Portland attorney who represents tenants, told The Real Deal. “Hopefully it won’t end in a mass of evictions, because if it does that’s just going to be one more huge cost to society that might have been avoided through some kind of intervention.”

The publication’s reporting points to a series of holes and workarounds in the federal ban — exemptions that some landlords have been eager to take advantage of in an effort to stop the financial bleeding.

Unlike some of the expiring state bans, the federal moratorium allows landlords to file for eviction for reasons other than non-payment of rent. Attorneys in states with expired bans told The Real Deal they expected more such cases to be filed soon.

Federal protections also only cover tenants who fill out hardship declarations. Judges in some states can deem a tenant’s form not credible.

The same protections that have been a lifeline for struggling renters have served as a thorn in the side of landlords, many of whom have grown increasingly frustrated with how the moratoriums have been extended time and time again.

“It’s hard enough for landlords to miss a couple of months of rent payments, but to have this go on for over a year, it has put property owners in financial peril,” Daniel Yukelson, executive director of a Los Angeles landlord group, told The Real Deal.

Even as many renters continue to struggle amid the economic recovery and high — but declining — unemployment claims, renter sentiment has broadly improved in recent weeks.

The government’s Household Pulse Survey found that 7.1 million renters were behind on housing payments in June, down from 8.4 million in March. Fewer people said they expected to be evicted in the next 60 days.

Email Daniel Houston

coronavirus | rentals
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
First round of speakers announced for real estate's best event, Inman Connect Las Vegas! Register now before prices go up tonight. See the Speakers×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription