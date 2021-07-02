Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

On August 1, MLS Now, Ohio’s largest multiple listing service, will be getting rid of the “Coming Soon” status.

According to this Inman article, Carl DeMusz, MLS Now president and CEO, said, “Over time, the status ‘morphed’ from being used to prepare a property for marketing and showings to instead being used mostly as a marketing technique that limited access to properties amid a severe inventory crunch.”

What does this mean for agents and consumers? Nicole and Byron shared pros and cons of taking the Coming Soon status away. “If somebody follows the rules exactly the way it’s intended, it actually gives consumers a lot of time to get their showing scheduled, do their research, knowing that the property is not going to sell … ” Byron said.

More this week: Realtor.com released a list of the most affordable beach towns in 2021, after sifting through more than 1,300 coastal towns in America over the past year. Atlantic City, New Jersey; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Daytona Beach, Florida, topped the list. Is it a racket?

Marketeer of the week

Have you seen the best deal on the market? This week, the spotlight is on Arkansas Realtor Ray Ellen, who posted this creative Reel on Instagram. Byron and Nicole praised his storytelling skills.

