Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

On this week’s episode of The Real Word, Byron and Nicole discussed what homeowners and investors need to know about President Joe Biden’s tax proposals. The two main components they focused on: the proposed tax rate increase on capital gains for households making over $1 million and the elimination of Section 1031 exchange.

“These are proposals; they have to get passed,” Byron said. “We, as real estate professionals, we need to be educated on this because we’re going to have questions from investors and homeowners — it affects both.”

More this week: Low inventory and new pricing highs widen the gap between Zillow Zestimates and MLS market data, according to an Inman article published April 27.

“The Zestimates have always been a racket,” Nicole said. “I don’t think it’s changed at all.” Byron later added: “At the end of the day, the property is worth what someone is willing to buy [it for].”

Marketeer of the week

In this episode, Matt Lionette steals the spotlight as the marketeer of the week. The real estate agent’s latest Instagram video is, as Byron put it, “the best Instagram Reel I believe I’ve ever seen.”

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Real estate news and analysis that gives you the inside track. Subscribe to Inman Select for $1.SUBSCRIBE NOW×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription