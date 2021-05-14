Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

The National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) proposal to require listings to include a property address upon submission to the MLS moved to the board of directors, according to Inman. Is this a racket?

“The far majority [of listings] have an address attached to the property,” Byron said. Nicole agreed, saying she’s never seen a home that didn’t have an address in their Connecticut market.

“At this point, I don’t believe the address is that big of a deal,” Byron said. “I mean, in all honesty, let’s face it: You can do a Google Maps and zoom into somebody’s, anybody’s backyard.”

More this week: Less than one week after being listed, the Montana ranch featured in A River Runs Through It entered a bidding war and sold for around its $136.25 million asking price.

Byron and Nicole discussed the property — one of the “most expensive ever sold in the U.S.,” which speaks to the “general strength of the market” in the area, according to a Wall Street Journal article.

Marketeer of the week

Kristi Keys, a Texas-based real estate agent, tested out the Knock Home Swap on her own home before recommending the solution to her buyers. “That, to me, is why she’s the marketeer of the week,” Byron said. “She was willing to go through this process of a disruptor model so that she could now be the educator of these models for her clients.”

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.