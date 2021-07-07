What a wild time to be in real estate! The first half of 2021 was a blur of inventory shortages, new regulations, growing competition, bidding wars and constantly increasing demand.

We expect more of the same in the second half of the year. That’s why we are doubling down on Connect Now, the digital show that is built for real estate professionals who need to stay current and connected.

Our monthly series is fresh and different, and provides access to premium content and connections at a very low price. 

Register today.

Here’s a quick rundown on why you should join us in July and beyond:

We’re focused on growing your business

Every month, for one day, we bring together an elite group of on-the-ground experts so that you can walk away with ideas and plans to build for tomorrow.

Timely content

Our sessions address topics and challenges that are impacting you every day, right now. Take a sneak peek at July Connect Now’s agenda here.

Watch live or on demand

Too busy to attend the whole day live? No worries. Registrants have access to all the sessions on demand for 30 days.

Access is easy and affordable

It’s virtual, so no need to change your summer plans. Join us from wherever you are. Our 10-event pass gives you the best price, but if you can’t commit to a bundle, you can get single tickets for the July 20 event right here.

