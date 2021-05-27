Three years after formally divorcing, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are hoping to sell their stylish Beverly Hills home for $6 million.

The former couple has put their six-bedroom home, located at 9555 Oak Pass Road, on the market for the same price that they paid for it back in 2015. After meeting on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up, Tatum and Dewan married in 2009 but divorced in 2018. They moved out of the house at around the same time and, three years later, finally decided it was time to sell.

Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates and Laura Brau of Compass hold the listing for the 4,853-square-foot estate built in 1950. Despite its location in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood, the property is built in the style of a Hamptons estate, with cedar shingle siding and white interiors. It also has multiple decks, a veranda near the pool and privacy thanks to a long drive and a sprawling, manicured garden. The main home has three stories and an open floor plan.

The house was rebuilt in 1977 and has gone through many updates and renovations since that time. Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the original Star Wars franchise and passed away in 2016, also owned the home at one point in its history.

Since rising to fame in the 2000s, Tatum has gone one to star in films like Magic Mike and will appear opposite Sandra Bullock in the 2022 movie The Lost City of D. Dewan has largely moved away from acting and went back to her roots as a dancer, hosting the Jennifer Lopez-produced reality show The World Of Dance.

