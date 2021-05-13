Lifestyles of South Florida, a real estate magazine from the Miami-based brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, is set to relaunch in September.

The brokerage has partnered with the Havas House media brand to expand and revamp the long-running lifestyle publication, which features high-end homes and highlights real estate happenings among the state’s uber-wealthy. The new magazine will debut on September 1.

Lifestyles Of South Florida

While the bulk of the magazine features luxury homes that are for sale or have recently sold, it will also feature market insights and real estate trends tailored to high-net worth consumers. Fashion shoots, celebrity interviews and travel features will also be included among the regular content.

“Lifestyles of South Florida has always been at the heart of our marketing strategy as a company,” Ron Shuffield, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, said in a statement. “With this new partnership, we look forward to providing our home buyers and sellers with world-class content and insights that coincide with the incredible single-family home and condominium lifestyles we showcase for sale. In short, this magazine will be a must-read for anyone in the ultra-luxury sphere.”

Lifestyles Of South Florida

The magazine will be delivered to homes valued at more than $1 million in the Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties as well as certain residences in New York’s Hamptons, luxury hotels and social events. A digital version will also be distributed by email and be available at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty website.

“We are thrilled to welcome BHHS EWM Realty to the Havas House family,” Marisa Beazel, president and publisher of Havas House, said in a statement. “With both of our companies deeply rooted in South Florida, this partnership is a natural fit and one that we are excited and honored to be a part of.”

