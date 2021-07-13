New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape your career, including choosing a brokerage, learning your market, creating an online presence, budgeting, getting leads, marketing listings and so much more. If you’re a team leader or broker-owner, New Agent Month will be jam-packed with resources to help your new hires navigate.

Writing a property description is part art, part skill and part pixie dust. Over the years, I’ve found that it’s the single writing task that agents dread the most, yet it’s the one they run into again and again.

Although you might not yet be an expert at writing property descriptions, you can certainly avoid some of the biggest mistakes and pitfalls. Avoid these five common problems, and you’ll instantly improve your next listing.

1. Not writing one at all

Some people argue that no one reads the property descriptions and that great photos are all that matters. In reality, people use property descriptions to help them understand what they are seeing in the photos and learn more about the home and the community.

Whether you are working with an MLS description of 500 characters or have virtually unlimited space, you owe it to your clients to use every available avenue to provide meaningful information as you market their property.

2. Repeating yourself

We’ve all seen those property descriptions that simply repeat information found elsewhere in the listing. “1,642 sq ft, 3 br, 2 ba. Won’t last long!” The MLS description is valuable marketing real estate (no pun intended), so you should use it to provide information that doesn’t appear elsewhere on the page.

Share something special about the house, the neighborhood amenities, or the house’s proximity to other features in the area. Talk about something that you can’t see in the photos — the beautiful view from the kitchen window or the short walk to the neighborhood clubhouse.

3. Burying the lede

This mistake is one of the first things I wrote about for Inman, and it still holds true: There’s no point in saving the best for last when it comes to marketing and content. Start with something exciting and unique about the property, something that buyers in your area are looking for, to grab their attention and keep them reading.

Generic information about the area, the building or the community makes buyers think that you’re downplaying the property itself. Tell them something extraordinary about the home right up front so that they make sure to see it fast. It’s a fast-paced market, and buyers need to make quick decisions. Don’t give them a reason to prioritize another listing over yours.

4. Saying too much

Although many agents struggle with a too-short MLS character limit, others have virtually no limit at all. Unfortunately, this leads to MLS entries featuring endless descriptions that go on far longer than any buyer could possibly want to read.

Some agents use this space to cut and paste an article about the home, building or neighborhood from the local newspaper or write blog-length articles about the house. That’s not what buyers are looking for. They want a quick and thorough synopsis of the features that are most compelling so that they can decide whether to visit the home in person.

5. Failing to proofread

So many fun listing description bloopers come about when agents don’t proofread their property descriptions. I recall one home in my former neighborhood that’s best selling point was the kitchen with its “spacious panties.” I once saw a home in my client’s market featuring a “heated pook.”

Although these types of errors are fun reading for us, they’re not great for the sellers. Proofread your copy and, if possible, get a second person to do so as well. Putting your best foot forward means taking the time to ensure that your description is readable and accurate.

Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers.