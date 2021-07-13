EXp Realty technology guru Seth Siegler has been promoted to vice president of technology innovation and real estate services, according to an announcement on Tuesday. In his new role, Siegler will grow eXp’s newly-minted technology and innovation department, which will focus on developing new high-tech real estate products and services for professionals and consumers.

“Technology matched with an agent-centric focus is what sets eXp Realty apart,” eXp World Holdings Founder, Chairman and CEO Glenn Sanford said in a written statement. “Working with Seth, I have witnessed his significant contributions to the company and our success.”

“The products and services he has created have already made an impact including the development of our iBuyer program and our recently-launched lead generation platform, SUCCESS Experts,” he added. “He has a host of other products in the pipeline for 2021.”

In his previous position as director of special projects, Siegler launched eXp’s ExpressOffer instant offer platform and transaction management tool, My eXp, alongside several other internal processing tools.

Prior to joining eXp, Siegler spent seven years in sales at Carolina One Real Estate. From there, Siegler dove into the world of real estate technology with chief technology officer and founding credits at several companies, including Robot Workshop, Showing Suite, CurbCall and Hoverboard Labs. He’s received multiple nominations for his work, including three Inman Innovator Award nods.

Inman reached out to Siegler for comment about his plans for the new division, but he was unavailable for comment.

“I originally joined eXp because of its clear-to-see appetite for changing the way this business works, for the better,” Siegler said of his new position. “Getting the opportunity to further that mission by developing deeply innovative and novel technology for the company and its agents is a dream come true.”

