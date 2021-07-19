The new data set will include noise scores for roads, highways, airports, railroads and railroad crossings, and fire stations. The product will also summarize a location’s overall noise environment.

Nationwide property data provider Attom Data Solutions is now integrating transportation noise data into its data offerings, the company announced on Tuesday.

The new data set will include noise scores for roads, highways, airports, railroads and railroad crossings, and fire stations. When applicable, noise sources will also be specifically identified by name and their distance from a property. Transportation noise data will be available across the U.S., and located by either latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates or by specific address. Noise will be ranked on a scale of 0-3, 0 indicating low noise and 3 indicating very high noise.

“Our mission to power innovation with premium property data for real world applications drives us to continuously broaden our data elements, providing even more value for our customers leveraging real estate data to innovate in their industries,” Attom CEO Rob Barber said in a statement.

“This laser-sharp focus remains a critical component to our strategic vision which includes the proliferation of our portfolio offerings, partnerships and advanced technology developments.”

Although sometimes overlooked, noise levels in a neighborhood or at a specific property can greatly contribute to its desirability. By adding transportation noise level data to its robust warehouse, which already includes data on taxes, mortgages, schools, foreclosures and neighborhoods, among other data, Attom will gain ground in understanding just how much transportation noise contributes to property values.

Attom’s transportation data product will both summarize a location’s noise environment across all major sources of noise pollution and assign numbers for individual transportation noise sources.

Noise values will be estimated through analysis of maps of the surrounding area, typical traffic volumes on different segments of roadway and by using standard acoustic algorithms.

“Today’s highly competitive real estate market is ripe for transportation noise data,” Todd Teta, chief technology officer, said in a press release. “Now considered one of the most important aspects that buyers consider when looking at homes, transportation noise data not only helps bring awareness to buyers and sellers — ensuring alignment on both sides of the transaction — but also provides both parties with more confidence in knowing this important detail has been addressed.”

The announcement comes as Attom continues to ramp up and expand its services. Most recently, Attom acquired GeoData Plus, a company that uses the real estate data provider’s data to make property valuations and comparisons.

