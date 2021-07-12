Attom Data Solutions has tapped 27-year finance industry veteran Lionel Etrillard as its new chief financial officer, according to an announcement on Tuesday. As CFO, Etrillard will oversee Attom’s financial strategic vision, which includes financial planning, accounting and compliance.

“As Attom continues its growth and expansion, an experienced, forward-thinking financial leader is critical to our future success,” Attom CEO Rob Barber said in a prepared statement. “Lionel has an impressive background in [financial planning and analysis] and [mergers and acquisitions] activity, as well as an achieved proficiency in effectively managing industry relationships.”

“[He also has] an exceptional ability to build and manage high-performing teams, while fostering a culture of productivity and success,” Barber added.

Etrillard had a wide-ranging career serving as the chief financial officer for several companies in the healthcare, manufacturing and business technology industries. Most recently, he served as the CFO of Episource, a technology-based healthcare risk adjustment platform with operations in the United States and India. Prior to his tenure at Episource, Etrillard worked at marketing technology platform Callfire, where he increased the company’s profitability by 30 percent in two years.

He also has experience in investor relations, strategic planning, metrics and dashboards, valuation, system implementation, leadership and team building, with extensive knowledge of the software-as-a-service and hardware industries.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Attom as its growth and profitability are accelerating through organic and inorganic opportunities,” Etrillard said in a written statement.

Attom Data Solutions has been in growth mode for the past year, with multiple acquisitions and the launch of a national building permit database and property search platform.

This month Attom acquired property database GeoData Plus, which provides information for more than 150 million residential and commercial properties across the U.S. The acquisition will help Attom beef up its own database and provide more robust property value estimates and comparisons, the company told Inman on July 6.

“This acquisition further enhances our value proposition for our customers — and the entire marketplace — by enabling users to obtain in-depth property reports and valuable information for a more accurate property analysis,” Barber said. “We are excited to continue our rapid growth, and our mission of increasing real estate transparency.”

