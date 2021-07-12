Attom Data Solutions has tapped 27-year finance industry veteran Lionel Etrillard as its new chief financial officer, according to an announcement on Tuesday. As CFO, Etrillard will oversee Attom’s financial strategic vision, which includes financial planning, accounting and compliance.

Rob Barber | Photo credit: Attom Data Solutions

“As Attom continues its growth and expansion, an experienced, forward-thinking financial leader is critical to our future success,” Attom CEO Rob Barber said in a prepared statement. “Lionel has an impressive background in [financial planning and analysis] and [mergers and acquisitions] activity, as well as an achieved proficiency in effectively managing industry relationships.”

“[He also has] an exceptional ability to build and manage high-performing teams, while fostering a culture of productivity and success,” Barber added.

Etrillard had a wide-ranging career serving as the chief financial officer for several companies in the healthcare, manufacturing and business technology industries. Most recently, he served as the CFO of Episource, a technology-based healthcare risk adjustment platform with operations in the United States and India. Prior to his tenure at Episource, Etrillard worked at marketing technology platform Callfire, where he increased the company’s profitability by 30 percent in two years.

He also has experience in investor relations, strategic planning, metrics and dashboards, valuation, system implementation, leadership and team building, with extensive knowledge of the software-as-a-service and hardware industries.

Lionel Etrillard | Credit: LinkedIn

“This is an exciting time to be joining Attom as its growth and profitability are accelerating through organic and inorganic opportunities,” Etrillard said in a written statement.

Attom Data Solutions has been in growth mode for the past year, with multiple acquisitions and the launch of a national building permit database and property search platform.

This month Attom acquired property database GeoData Plus, which provides information for more than 150 million residential and commercial properties across the U.S. The acquisition will help Attom beef up its own database and provide more robust property value estimates and comparisons, the company told Inman on July 6.

“This acquisition further enhances our value proposition for our customers — and the entire marketplace — by enabling users to obtain in-depth property reports and valuable information for a more accurate property analysis,” Barber said. “We are excited to continue our rapid growth, and our mission of increasing real estate transparency.”

Email Marian McPherson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Speakers announced! Join the CEOs of Redfin, CoStar, SERHANT., Coldwell Banker and more at ICLV.Learn More×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription