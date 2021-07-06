Attom Data Solutions will add a detailed set of real estate reports to its toolkit after acquiring a partner company that uses its data to make property valuations and comparisons.

By bringing GeoData Plus into the fold, Attom will be able to add a number of new estimates and visual resources that will be useful for comparing properties, the company announced Wednesday in a news release.

“This acquisition further enhances our value proposition for our customers — and the entire marketplace — by enabling users to obtain in-depth property reports and valuable information for a more accurate property analysis,” Attom CEO Rob Barber said in the release. “We are excited to continue our rapid growth, and our mission of increasing real estate transparency.”

GeoData Plus already obtains some of its data from Attom, and uses it to create sales comparisons and report liens and violations. The visual tools include photos of properties — both up-close and aerial shots — and digital maps with zoning classes. Its services are also integrated with appraisal software.

Clients of GeoData Plus include appraisers, lenders and other real estate professionals. Attom said that it would continue to serve a variety of segments of the real estate industry.

“Our companies have very different strengths, but incredibly aligned goals to bring transparency and convenience to real estate transactions,” GeoData Plus President Erik Wind said in the statement.

The Attom real estate database features information on more than 155 million properties, ranging from residential to commercial. Pulling from multiple sources, the company compiles information on mortgages, property taxes, foreclosures, environmental risks and neighborhood data.

This announcement is the latest news in the company’s efforts to expand its service offerings through acquisitions and new service rollouts.

Last month, the company unveiled a new web-based platform called Attom Cloud. The service offered a more direct, on-demand access to Attom’s property information, with fewer data-management barriers.

The company in 2020 launched a national building permit database, with data pulled from permit departments in nearly 100 of the country’s largest cities. The database contains a property’s permits for foundations, roofing and solar installation, as well as a permit’s status, contractor and job cost.

Attom last year also announced it had acquired geospatial data company Home Junction Inc. This move allowed the company to add neighborhood data on demographics, crime, school attendance zones and other information to its property-level dataset.

Email Daniel Houston