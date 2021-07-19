Using social media is a great way to gain exposure for your real estate brand as well as the properties you represent. It’s also the most effective and least expensive way to connect with potential clients around your community. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways you can leverage social media without spending money.

Facebook

Post relevant, local content

Don’t just tell your clients you love the area, show them what you love about it. Along with listings, post about your favorite restaurant in the area, a hidden gem you’ve found or a member of the community you’ve met.

Go live

Going live lets people virtually meet you and see your authentic personality – no filters, no editing.

Target the right clients

You put a lot of work into your posts. The last thing you want is for them to reach the wrong audience – like those who live out of state or are too young to buy a home. Use paid advertising to target customers in your specific location and within the home buying age. Keep in mind that Facebook prohibits targeting relating to protected classes. When targeting location, you must include all areas equal to or larger than a 15-mile radius. When targeting age, you must use a range of Facebook’s minimum (18 years) and maximum (65+ years) ages.

Twitter

Use hashtags

Hashtags can double your engagement and improve your visibility. Search for and use hashtags that are related to your business or content you’re posting.

Promote local activities

Tweet about community events that attract a lot of attention and join conversations about them. Make sure to use the event’s official hashtags.

Instagram

Touch on your followers’ aspirations

People love ogling amazing homes with lavish pieces of furniture or extravagant amenities – like a stunning home library or backyard oasis – and imagining their lives in those houses.

If you’re not selling luxury dream homes, find something in the house you’re selling that will make scrollers stop and say, “I want that.” When they do that, you’re more likely to get a like, a comment or, even better, the coveted tap to save to collection.

Connect with your audience

Engage with your audience by commenting on posts that relate to your brand, replying to comments and tagging people and locations in your posts.

Create Instagram stories

Instagram stories allow you to make 24-hour posts and live videos, add polls and quizzes for followers and provide space for people to ask you questions.

TikTok

Create educational videos

Making short, educational videos about home buying and selling will make tough topics it easier and more entertaining to digest.

Show off your homes

TikTok can give you a platform to do virtual walk-throughs and make videos highlighting a home’s best features to bring the property to life better than static images can.

Additional tips for leveraging social media across all platforms

While there are specific ways you can use each platform, there are always universal tactics.

Stay consistent with the same types of images, tone and colors across all social media platforms.

Prioritize professionalism on all platforms.

Ask your followers or connections to share your content.

Focus on one or two social media platforms that can help you shine.

The bottom line

Using social media is a great way to interact with the community while building your business. Use these tips to set your brand apart from the rest.

Visit RocketPro.com/RealEstate to get connected.