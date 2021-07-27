RatePlug, a marketing platform that connects mortgage loan officers and real estate agents, is now integrated into Total Expert, a customer relationship management solution.

RatePlug, a marketing platform that connects mortgage loan officers and real estate agents, is now integrated into Total Expert, a customer relationship management and engagement solution used by mortgage lenders, banks and credit unions.

RatePlug integration allows loan officers to access borrower and agent contacts from local multiple listing systems within Total Expert, and uncover new listings or contracts pending to personalize marketing outreach and customer engagement.

Brad Springer

“RatePlug is a value-add for loan officers looking to double-down on agent partnerships and identify a whole new set of borrowers to connect with,” said RatePlug CEO Brad Springer, in a statement.

RatePlug says it’s capable of displaying loan originator offers on more than 115 million MLS property listings. The company’s website lists 62 MLSs that integrate with RatePlug, including Northern California’s largest MLS, MetroList.

Last year, when announcing integration with New York-based OneKey MLS, RatePlug said more than 60 percent of U.S. real estate agents and brokers, or nearly 750,000 Realtors, had access to its product.

RatePlug subscription plans for loan originators are priced from $59 a month for up to five agents, up to $119 a month for unlimited agents in as many as six MLS markets.

Matt Tippets

“For loan officers, it’s paramount to make a quality connection right out of the gate,” said Matt Tippets, chief product officer at Total Expert, in a statement. “Loan officers who tap into RatePlug insights to partner with agents, and make swift and smart marketing decisions based on real-time customer insights, will ultimately drive long-term loyalty and relationships built on trust and personal connections.”

Founded in 2012 by CEO Joe Welu, Total Expert raised $52 million in 2019 and has announced a number of integrations and new products since then.

In December, the company rolled out Total Expert for Wholesale to help wholesale mortgage lenders build relationships with top brokers.

Last month, the company launched Total Expert for Consumer Direct. Touted as the first sales and marketing platform for the direct-to-consumer mortgage market, that offering combines marketing automation, lead management, and CRM capabilities in one.

