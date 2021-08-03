The moratorium comes shortly after the previous eviction ban expired, and could ultimately cover 90 percent of U.S. renters.

The White House is preparing to announce a new moratorium on rentals in areas that are experiencing ongoing problems with COVID-19.

News of the coming moratorium came Tuesday afternoon via reports from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Associated Press and other media outlets, all of which cited unnamed sources in their reporting. Though the specifics of the plan have not yet been revealed, the initial reports indicated the moratorium would focus on places with high coronavirus infection rates, and would cover as many as 90 percent of U.S. renters.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control first banned rental evictions last year as the pandemic sent many sectors of the economy into free fall. At the time, the National Association of Realtors expressed sympathy toward struggling Americans but ultimately concluded that the “order as-written will bring chaos to our nation’s critical rental housing sector and put countless property owners out of business.”

The ban on evictions was ultimately extended several times, including finally through the end of July — meaning it officially ended Saturday.

Even as the end of the moratorium loomed, tenant advocacy groups and some Democratic lawmakers pushed for extensions or other protections for renters. Some leaders such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez went as far as sleeping on the steps of the U.S. Capitol overnight in protest, the Journal reported.

According to the Times, the Biden administration didn’t believe it legally had the ability to issue an extension and so will opt for a new moratorium.

Email Jim Dalrymple II

coronavirus | rentals
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription