The multifamily investor has had a number of encounters with police in Miami and LA in recent months in response to disorderly behavior involving guns, as well as DUI and allegations of assault.

Multifamily investor Patrick Carroll was released from custody of the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday after his arrest earlier in the week, The Real Deal reported.

Carroll has been under scrutiny for the last several months following a string of incidents in Miami and now in LA.

On Monday, Carroll led police on a wild goose chase before authorities ultimately arrested him on a felony charge, according to police records.

Carroll first tried evading LAPD in a freeway car chase, then on foot, before officers caught up to him and arrested him, Miami’s WSVN 7News reported. According to the report, Carroll was arrested with a DUI and officers also recovered weapons from him at the scene.

He was released on Wednesday on his own recognizance, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff records, which means he was not required to post bail or a bond.

The other incidents Carroll has been involved with in the last year have revolved around his use of firearms and disorderly behavior.

In October, Carroll was arrested in Miami on felony battery charges after two employees at Cold Rush Cabaret alleged he had assaulted them. In March, he was also forced to undergo a mental health evaluation after a neighbor reported gunshots near the investor’s home in Miami Beach.

Carroll claimed to police at the time that he was “doing a demonstration on gun safety” by filming a video and firing blanks from a shotgun.

Carroll has now been banned from multiple Miami restaurants due to his behavior, including Carbone, Hiyakawa Miami and Cote Miami.

According to his Instagram account, it appears that Carroll has been in LA for about a month and intends to extend his stay at least another month, although it’s not clear why. In his posts, Carroll can be seen hitting up luxury retail destinations like Rodeo Drive and Melrose Avenue.

Last year, Carroll sold Carroll Organization for $80 million to RMR Group. As part of the transaction, he relinquished his equity in the company and severed ties. Carroll founded the multifamily firm in 2004. Carroll also earlier this year founded investment family office Llorrac Holdings and is marketing a multifamily real estate course for $3,000.

