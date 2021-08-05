The apartment industry is bouncing back after a tough year-and-a-half, and new records set in July for annual apartment rent growth and occupancy levels have solidified the trend, according to a report from real estate software and data analytics company RealPage.

Effective asking rents rose 2.2 percent from June to July, and 8.3 percent year over year, blowing past growth records set between 2000 and 2001. As of July, the average monthly apartment rent in the U.S. hit $1,549.

One of the driving forces behind the unprecedented rent growth is record-high apartment occupancy levels. Apartment occupancy in the U.S. hit 96.9 percent in July, surpassing the past previous record high of 96.5 percent set in 2000.

The apartment market has likely hit a peak, the report noted, since leasing activity typically slows down at the end of the third quarter and apartment owners often respond with cooler pricing.

Rent growth in July was fairly widespread, with annual growth in effective asking rents rising over 10 percent in 65 out of 150 of the country’s largest metro areas. In 22 metros, annual rent price growth clocked in at 15 percent or more.

Boise, Idaho, saw the greatest gains, with rent increasing 24.2 percent year over year. But out of those metros with the greatest number of apartment units (with at least 100,000 units), Phoenix saw the greatest annual rent growth at 21.6 percent, followed by West Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas; and Tampa, Florida, where rent grew about 19 percent year over year.

Likewise, markets that saw rent cuts in 2020 are now seeing annual growth once again: Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles all saw effective asking rents increase between 4 and 5 percent year over year, while Seattle, Washington, D.C., Newark/Jersey City, New Jersey, and Oakland, California, also saw annual rents grow between 2 to 3 percent from the previous year.

Annual rent growth continues to be negative in San Francisco (-5.9 percent), San Jose (-2.1 percent) and New York (-1.6 percent), however.

Smaller markets hit the greatest occupancy levels, aided by lower populations and less construction. For instance, apartment occupancy was at 99 percent or higher in Salisbury, Maryland; Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Eugene, Oregon.

Some larger metros like Providence, Rhode Island; Riverside/San Bernardino, San Diego and Anaheim, California; and Virginia Beach, Virginia, however, are not far behind that, with occupancy levels in July at 98 percent or higher.

Midland/Odessa (89.2 percent occupancy) and College Station/Bryan, Texas (92.7 percent) saw the lowest occupancy rates during July.

Email Lillian Dickerson

rentals
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription