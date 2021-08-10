A Better Homes and Gardens franchise in Northern California is merging with a Coldwell Banker franchise to create a combined entity with more than 150 agents in the state’s famed Wine Country.

The merger will see Coldwell Banker Towne and Country Realty join forces with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group. The new company will operate using the latter firm’s name, and will have 11 total offices. According to a statement, the two companies did a combined $350 million in volume in 2020 via 570 transaction sides.

Prior to the merger, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group had eight offices and around 120 agents, while Coldwell Banker Towne and Country Realty had three offices and roughly 20 agents.

The companies did not disclose financial details about the merger.

Randy Coffman has been the president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group for the last six years and will remain at the helm of the company after the merger. In the statement, he said, “This is an exciting development for both of our companies.”

“Collectively, we are all well-versed in serving clients who truly appreciate the unbelievable lifestyle this region offers,” he added.

The combined company will be headquartered in Sonoma County. Coldwell Banker Towne and Country Realty had been based in Lake County. Now, Carina De Herrera — who has been with the Coldwell Banker franchise for the last four years — will lead the Lake County operations.

Marsha Holder has owned the Coldwell Banker franchise since 2008 but is now stepping away from the company for personal reasons. In the statement, she said she “related to Randy the moment we started talking and this feels right.”

“I’m not saying goodbye, I’m saying ‘carry on,'” she added.

Both the Better Homes and Gardens and Coldwell Banker brands are part of Realogy.

Tuesday’s statement on the merger goes on to describe the combined company as the “largest source for real estate services” in California’s Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, and Lake counties — a region that is famed for its high concentration of vineyards and wineries.

