Michael Altneu, who boasts more than 15 years of experience in real estate, most recently at Realm, will report to Chief Marketing Officer David Marine

Michael Altneu, who previously lead teams at Realm Global and Douglas Elliman, has been selected as VP of Coldwell Banker’s Global Luxury division.

With 15 years in the industry, Altneu has worked at Douglas Elliman, Dbox creative agency and Realm Global. In his new role, he will work under Coldwell Banker’s Chief Marketing Officer David Marine to lead the brokerage’s luxury division of 2,900 offices across 40 countries. The division, which works with properties that are on average 36 percent more expensive than an average Coldwell Banker listing, is designed to reach high-end buyers and has been operational under different names since 1933.

“Michael comes to Coldwell Banker with a unique blend of industry knowledge, existing relationships with key luxury leaders, global insight and strong presentation skills,” Marine said in a statement. “The strength and quality of Michael’s connections and background will elevate our industry-leading program to even greater heights.”

Most recently, Altneu served as a West Coast partner at Realm Global, an AI-powered real estate collaboration launched by Julie Faupel in 2020. He has also worked as a co-creative director at marketing firm Madison Avenue Creative and was a senior vice president of marketing at Douglas Elliman from 2011 to 2017.

“I have long admired Coldwell Banker and their high standard of service to the agents and clients they serve,” Altneu said in a statement. “The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program is one of the most powerful competitive differentiators in the industry and it is an absolute honor to step in to oversee it and fuel further growth around the globe.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko