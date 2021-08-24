At Connect Now, social media strategist Chelsea Peitz broke down how agents can utilize the “5 S” strategy to amp up their digital presence.

Join us for Inman Connect Now today to dig into key topics, including how to think about growth in new ways, thriving through the market shift, creating engaging content consistently and much more. Register now to watch the rest of the day live, and catch up on what you missed on-demand.

During an Inman Connect session on Tuesday, real estate marketing and social media expert Chelsea Peitz gave a 20-minute tutorial on how agents can improve their online engagement.

She broke down the “5 S” strategy for making content that connects with the community and converts users into potential clients.

Searchable

Real estate professionals need to make sure they are making their online profiles as searchable as possible. 

Peitz suggests agents have words like ‘realtor’ and ‘real estate’ in their online bios. They should also include location specific terms, their brokerage’s name and their team’s name. 

“A lot of consumers aren’t going to say ‘Instagram I’m looking for a house.’ But they might be interested in things that are going on in their local community,” Peitz said. 

An example of a strong ‘About’ section on LinkedIn.

When it comes to posts on platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn, Peitz suggests using keywords as hashtags.

For Youtube, TikTok, Facebook Pages and Instagram stories, adding closed captions and text to videos can help get a post picked up by the algorithm.

“A lot of viewers are choosing to consume content without sound,” Peitz said.

If a platform does not have built in captions for videos, Peitz said there are a variety of free softwares to use like Captions: Speak to the Camera

Shareable and Savable

If you’re creating content that other people want to share in their community, or want to save to come back to, it means that it was really valuable to them,” Peitz said. 

In order to have content shared and saved, agents needs to make sure their accounts are public.

The more times an agent’s content gets circulated around the internet, the more popular and recognizable their brand becomes. 

When creating content, Peitz said agents should ask themselves the following questions:

  • Is this helpful?
  • Is this motivational, inspirational and/or emotional?
  • Does this align with your brand?
  • Does it build credibility and authority in your niche? 

Content ideas from Chelsea Peitz.

Story-focused

Peitz said agents should take advantage of the ‘stories’ feature on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. When making stories, they should show their followers what they do behind the scenes by documenting how they land listings, prepare open houses, and/or find properties for their buyers.

In the stories, Peitz suggests using the word “You” opposed to “I” because it brings the audience into the narrative. 

Start conversations 

Engaging with posts and profiles online is a great way agents can boost their visibility. 

Peitz suggests commenting on posts, asking questions and sending direct messages. 

Peitz asked, “Are you spending more time creating content, or are you spending more time commenting?”

For her, commenting is the priority. Not only does it reduce the content stress, but it allows an agent to connect directly with their community online.

Email Libertina Brandt

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription