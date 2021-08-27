Connect, learn and grow — in person! The most extraordinary events in residential real estate are back, and we cannot wait to see you and thousands of peers. You’ll cheers at cocktail receptions, exchange greetings and notes between sessions, collaborate at roundtables, and make hundreds of new connections.

Join us in Las Vegas and New York City for three of the most extraordinary residential real estate events! Choose what works best for you, or give your career a real boost and attend all three.

Luxury Connect: For luxury agents and brokers, at the Aria, Las Vegas: Oct. 25-26, 2021 For luxury agents and brokers, at the Aria, Las Vegas: Oct. 25-26, 2021

Inman Connect Las Vegas: For all residential real estate professionals looking to get ahead, at the Aria Las Vegas: Oct. 26-28, 2021 For all residential real estate professionals looking to get ahead, at the Aria Las Vegas: Oct. 26-28, 2021

Inman Connect New York: For all residential real estate professionals who are ready to kick off 2022 in a big way, at Hilton Midtown, New York: Jan. 25-27, 2022 For all residential real estate professionals who are ready to kick off 2022 in a big way, at Hilton Midtown, New York: Jan. 25-27, 2022

Prices for Inman Connect Las Vegas and Inman Connect New York are going up Sept. 1. Reserve your spot now for the best price.