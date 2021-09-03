Inman Ambassadors are real estate leaders that have been chosen to represent the best and brightest in the Inman community. They are a collective of professionals that serve the industry in far reaching roles as brokers, team leaders, agents, technology leaders, marketers, senior executives and entrepreneurs. 

Essential to the Inman Connect experience, Inman Ambassadors foster deeper relationships with attendees: first-time attendees, long-time attendees, virtual attendees and exhibitors.

Enhancing our attendee experiences, they will host:

  • Safe networking on-site meetups
  • Share their on-the-ground experience with our attendees across the globe on social channels
  • Will nurture new connections in the real estate community 

“It’s has been over a year and a half since Inman Connect came to a live stage, and it’s an extraordinary moment to reconvene our live events, host our industry friends and colleagues in Las Vegas, and create space for our global virtual audiences. Our world has changed, but our community is stronger than ever, more helpful than ever, and has met the challenges. Inman Ambassadors have played a key role in supporting the entire real estate community. Our Ambassadors take each event to new heights. We are all looking forward to reuniting once again for a week at Inman Connect.” — Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community

The Inman Brand Ambassador Team will host two or three pre-event meetups in the coming weeks, a first-timer meetup in Las Vegas and more. Inman Connect is the flagship event that will include standout speakers, incredible networking, and it will deliver business breakthroughs to last a lifetime. 

Meet the Ambassadors below, and don’t miss joining us LIVE or virtually at Inman Connect in Las Vegas. We’ll see you there! 

