When the going gets competitive in real estate, the top performers in the industry get creative. North Carolina agent Heidi Harris brought in $10 million in sales from Instagram. Atlanta Realtor Glennda Baker raked in $108,000 in business from TikTok. Tampa Bay, Florida, Realtor Philippa Main keeps going viral with her listings. 

Your social media strategy can be as strong and bring in as much revenue — if not more — than theirs. 

So, over the next four Inman events, we’ve lined up speakers and sessions that’ll help you give your social strategy that last-mile acceleration it needs. 

Get in front of the best marketing minds in our industry. Sign up for Inman Connect Las Vegas, and you can attend the next three Connect Now virtual events (including the one on July 20) for the price of one, only at $49. 

Register today! 

How do these events connect? 

Start your journey to marketing excellence on July 20 at our virtual Connect Now event. Marketing guru Katie Lance is hosting a workshop on how to get big returns from social media with zero cost, and she later joins Laura Monroe for a virtual brainstorm and networking session. Explore what else is on the agenda here

Build on her tips and tricks over the next two months (Aug. 24 and Sept. 21 virtual Connect Now events) where you’ll gain more insights from social media experts Chelsea Peitz and Marki Lemons-Ryhal. 

Finally, give your marketing strategy the boost it needs in person in October — with the Agent Marketing Track at Inman Connect Las Vegas, Oct. 26-28. 

It’s the best way to stay current, ahead and competitive, no matter what’s happening in the market. 

This deal ends next week. Register today for all four events with this exclusive bundle!

