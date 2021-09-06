We are approaching the final quarter of 2021, and January is less than four months away. As many brokers know, the beginning of the new year is often considered “recruiting season” — agents have reviewed their past year, and those looking to make a change are most interested in starting fresh in the new year.

Carolina One Real Estate Services is an independent, locally-owned, and operated brokerage consisting of 14 branch office locations and an agent services center, spanning four counties and partnering with approximately 1,000 agents. They are the largest brokerage in the state of South Carolina and the local market leader in Charleston, SC. Outside of the southeast, Carolina One is one of the top 65 brokerages in the United States (64th in sides, 65th in volume).

How do thriving brokerages like Carolina One prepare for a successful recruiting season? We spoke with Katie Maus, Agent Liaison at Carolina One, to learn how her firm uses data-backed reporting to ensure that they’re in a prime position for recruiting the agents that help keep Carolina One at the top of their market.

How long have you been in the real estate industry?

I worked in real estate administration in Philadelphia for five years and have continued in real estate here in Charleston, SC, for eight years (with six years as a recruiter in Charleston).

What real estate analytics software do you use for recruiting?

We have relied on BrokerMetrics® for recruiting and assessing agent activity in our MLS (and so much more) since 2016.

What was it like before you had BrokerMetrics?

As soon as I moved into the Experienced Agent Recruiting role, we immediately signed up for BrokerMetrics, so I’ve never really operated without it. We knew that in order to do this job well and efficiently, we needed agent data at our fingertips in an easy-to-use interface. I can’t imagine doing this job without BrokerMetrics—it’s a program that’s logged in all day, every day and is constantly utilized in my role.

What challenge led your office to using BrokerMetrics®?

We really needed to be able to drill down on who in our market we were interested in partnering with, and for what reason. Knowing where an agent is in their business at any given time, whether they’re succeeding or struggling, whether they’re more of a listing agent or buyer’s agent, and who is doing business where was important for us to be aware of.

Why did your company go with BrokerMetrics over other recruiting/real estate data software?

I haven’t really found any other software in the market that covers all of the search parameters that BrokerMetrics does while displaying it in a very simple—and easy-to-read—format.

What are your favorite reports to run in BrokerMetrics?

I utilize BrokerMetrics for a number of different reports on a daily, monthly, and quarterly basis:

Individual agent production to compare income levels at different brokerages (Agent Information – Overview) Who our co-op agents are on transactions (Co-op Report) Identifying agents working in specific geographies, offices, or price points (Agent Market Share) Market Share Reports Tracking agents’ business when they join/leave our firm (Agent Movement) New listings taken by office Tracking total MLS agent count (Market Share Totals) Importing agent production data into my CRM Auto-alert report identifying new business (listings or closings) for my current agents and recruiting prospects

BrokerMetrics allows me to find agent data that’s specific to my recruiting role, but also run ancillary reports necessary for company operations, like agent retention and coaching assistance.

What else is special about using BrokerMetrics?

If I am looking for a specific or unusual data set that I’m unsure how to pull from the system, the team at Terradatum is always very helpful and responsive, and I get what I’m looking for immediately. There are so many varied uses for BrokerMetrics that there’s no way I could do my job as quickly or effectively without it.

NOTE: As of August 2021, Terradatum has become part of the Lone Wolf Technologies family and continues its mission of delivering reliable, accurate real estate data across the industry. Stay tuned for exciting future updates.

