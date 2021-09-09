Are you an agent or a broker? Do you run an independent brokerage? Does your interest lie in the latest technology? Are you an investor or a marketer? An executive? A mortgage professional?

No matter what your role or title is, you can choose to tailor your experience at Inman Connect Las Vegas (ICLV). With content tracks that break out to focus on specific job functions and sectors, relevant learning and hyper-focused networking are guaranteed. 

Explore exactly how you can tailor your experience at ICLV, and join us on Oct. 26-28 at the Aria Las Vegas. 

Inman has announced the Indie Broker track agenda, and it is everything you need to know to grow your independent brokerage. It is also incredibly helpful for those who are considering starting their own brokerage or planning to join an existing one. 

Here’s a preview into the sessions and takeaways you can expect from the Indie Broker track: 

  • How to compete as a successful indie brokerage right now.
  • How to achieve each tier of growth.
  • Which platforms are best for your brokerage.
  • How to build a high-quality brokerage with limited time and dollars.
  • The KPIs that all broker/owners must know.
  • What are your options for an exit strategy?

Plus, you’ll have dedicated networking with fellow indies and speakers you heard on stage after those sessions. Take a look at what you’ll learn within each session here

Pro tip: To maximize your learnings and presence at the event, come with your team! Plus, you unlock exclusive discounts when you attend as a group. Learn more

