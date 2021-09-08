In less than two months, the residential real estate industry is going to be abuzz with talk of Inman Connect Las Vegas (ICLV) — who they met there, the lessons they learned, and how they are using their new insights and connections to transform their growth trajectories.

Don’t miss out! Join us, Oct. 26-28, for essential insights, secret growth hacks, and a deeper understanding of what’s to come.

Here’s a preview of some of the conversations that’ll take place on the main stage during General Sessions on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

A new real estate chessboard emerges



If you thought that acquisitions will slow down after the recent spurt, think again. CoStar Group CEO, Andy Florance, has big ideas around the company’s acquisition strategy and its future impact and benefit to the residential real estate landscape. And he is sharing it all with Brad Inman.

The road to making homeownership simple, faster, better



Homeownership processes should be fast, transparent and low-cost for everyone. Enter: Better — the first and only digital-first homeownership company whose mission is to make homeownership simpler, faster and more accessible. Better’s CEO and founder, Vishal Garg, is sitting down with Clelia Peters to dive deeper into how to make these processes even better and what data is telling us about the future.

What do top producing agents actually need?



The accelerated tech adoption of the past couple of years has challenged us all to adapt. Which solutions do you really need? Which ones actually work? Inman reporter Jim Dalrymple II will be uncovering insights from Guy Gal, CEO and co-founder of Side, that unequivocally answer those questions and identify innovative tech that agents can leverage above the competition.

And that’s just what you can expect from three sessions on Thursday. The rest of the sessions are equally insightful, informative, and relevant. In addition to General Sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, you have workshops, learning labs and focused content tracks to look forward to. Explore the full agenda, and reserve your spot before tickets sell out.