Compass has embraced The Badger State spirit with its rapid expansion into Milwaukee’s real estate market.

A month after launching its Milwaukee brokerage operations, Compass has added former First Weber EVP and Regional Manager Kel Svoboda and top-rated agents Shar Borg and Collin Yelich to its team.

“Compass aligns with my belief of helping agents and the need for change within the real estate industry,” said Svoboda, who has more than 16 years of managerial experience with Milwaukee’s top brokerages. “I felt that in order to make the most impact on these beliefs, I needed to be alongside the top talent in Milwaukee.”

“Compass is not only ahead of the curve, it is creating the highway to the future of real estate,” he added.

Luxury real estate agent Shar Borg will also be joining the brokerage as a founding agent, alongside Karine Sewart of The Sewart Group and Charlie Hutchinson of Houseworks Collective.

Borg has more than 15 years of experience selling luxury properties along Milwaukee’s north shore and is the go-to agent for Milwaukee Bucks executives, staff members, coaches and players. “I’ve come to learn that Compass’ passion for listening to agents about what makes our business more efficient and effective is real,” Borg said in a written statement. “When it comes to marrying both technology and marketing, Compass has zero competition.”

Sewart and Hutchinson joined Compass earlier in the month, with both brokers collectively overseeing 16 agents representing more than $110 million in 2020 sales volume.

“Our goal at The Sewart Group is to consistently deliver an exceptional client experience. As trusted real estate advisors for over 18 years, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance our business and serve our clients at the highest level,” Sewart said in Compass’ Aug. 3 expansion announcement. “Compass impressed us with its cutting-edge technology, incredible marketing tools, dynamic leadership, and forward-thinking approach.”

“The partnership between Sewart Group and Compass seemed natural,” she added. “We believe that technology is driving the future of real estate and that Compass is the market leader.”

Former Atlanta Braves rookie affiliate Collin Yelich has also joined Compass, following in the footsteps of his mother, Alecia Yelich, who is one of Compass’ top-performing agents in Los Angeles. Yelich has been in real estate for a little over a year and focuses on serving first-time buyers and young professionals.

“In an ever-changing market and economy, now is the perfect time for me to join my forward-thinking approach with Compass’ vision to build a modern real estate platform,” Yelich said in a written statement. “With Compass pairing the industry’s top talent with technology, we will bring an intelligent and seamless experience to the Milwaukee community, which I am privileged to serve.”

In 2021, Compass has added 334 new agents to its ranks, representing more than $3.25 billion in 2020 sales volume. Since reigniting its market expansions in October 2020, Compass has added 11 new markets across the Midwest and east and west coasts.

