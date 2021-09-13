Real estate technology company Constellation1 announced the launch of new software for back-office accounting tasks and commissions management in a press release.

Called, Constellation1 Commissions, the browser-based software can work with several existing products brokers use for facilitating transactions, namely dotloop and Skyslope. The tool’s transaction wizard creates a simple input experience for every deal, ensuring one-time data input is proliferated accurately in every instance.

The software also offers a two-way connection to QuickBooks, another popular industry option for financial oversight.

Brokers will be able to use the new system in conjunction with all variations of commission splits and payout arrangements, which eliminates accounting workarounds or needing to adjust internal operations due to software limitations.

Constellation1 Commissions also enables granular permission structures, allowing administrators and agents to input and monitor only what’s pertinent to their deals and commission agreements.

“There are several real estate franchise integrations as well, which the brokerage may control,” according to the release.

In the new software, Constellation1 emphasizes reporting to help brokers and other users forecast business performance, analyze team and agent activity, and build office-specific reports.

Constellation1 is a division of Constellation Web Solutions Inc. and is part of Constellation Real Estate Group (CREG). In March of 2021, CREG capped off an extended period of acquisitions when it purchased long-established CRM TopProducer.

Marketing technology company Paradym was acquired in 2020, a year after it picked up mortgage tech provider Mortgage Builder and data analytics and lead generation product offrs.

Andy Bencosme, broker and co-owner of Century 21 Village Realty, has been using Constellation1 Commissions. He said in the release that he no longer has to adjust his approach to suit his software.

“With the new Constellation1 Commissions that has all changed,” he said. “The product enhances what a brokerage wants to do. For us, that was to reduce the reliance and costs of physical infrastructure, serve agents remotely, streamline operations and do so in a way that works for us and our agents.”

Constellation1 is based in Newport Beach, California.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.