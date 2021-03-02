Top Producer offers a customer relationship manager, as well as a suite of other tools. The company had been a subsidiary of Move Inc. before Constellation picked it up this week.

Constellation Real Estate Group (CREG), a Milwaukee-based technology company, announced Tuesday that it has acquired Top Producer, which among other things makes a customer relationship manager (CRM) for agents and brokers.

The deal includes all of Top Producers products, including offerings related to lead generation, website hosting and market snapshots, as well as CRM software. Top Producer was originally founded in 1982, and was later acquired by realtor.com parent Move Inc. in 2000.

In a statement Tuesday, CREG President and Managing Partner Scott Smith described Top Producer as “an incredible fit within our portfolio of real estate software companies.”

“Market Leader and Top Producer, along with the 17 other brands in the Constellation Real Estate Group, solidify our foothold as the real estate industry’s largest provider of technology solutions,” Smith added. “We’re excited to work with the Top Producer employees and customers in enhancing and growing the products and customer base. It’s an exciting opportunity for all involved.”

The companies did not disclose financial details of the deal. However, in the statement Move Inc. CEO David Doctorow said of selling Top Producer that “we believe the best opportunity for it to continue to add value to brokers and agents is under its new owner.”

CREG has a long track record of building out its suite of products by acquiring other companies. In April 2019, for instance, Constellation picked up mortgage tech provider Mortgage Builder. The purchase was Constellation’s 12th acquisition.

But it didn’t stop there. Several months later, the firm bought data analytics and lead generation offrs. And last year, Constellation bought digital marketer Paradym.

According to Tuesday’s statement, more than 500,000 real estate professionals use CREG software. The statement goes on to describe Top Producer specifically as having an “industry leading” CRM that “includes integrations with over 150 lead sources, social media insights, integrated MLS data, transaction management and workflows,” and various other tools.

Top Producer General Manager Vicki Cunningham said in the statement that she and her company are “excited to have found a home” at CREG.

“We’ve got a strong team that’s eager to continue to innovate for our customers, drive our industry forward and win in this space. We look forward to seizing the opportunity to double down on serving our customers through our core products with Constellation’s support and commitment to long-term customer focus.”

