Elon Musk’s vow to get rid of all “earthly possessions” is on hold for now. The remaining property in a portfolio he sold off last year — a 16,000-square-foot estate south of San Francisco — has been pulled off the market.

The Hillsborough property that the SpaceX founder called a “special place” and listed in June for $37.5 million was removed from the market quietly on September 11, according to the New York Post. It sits on 47 acres of land, overlooks the Bay Area and comes with hiking trails and canyons.

Because the property was listed without an agent, it’s unclear if there was an active push to sell it. Interested buyers were encouraged to go directly to Musk with offers but details of how that would work are still unclear.

“Over 100-year-old mansion with unobstructed Bay views, pool, hiking trails, canyons & reservoir,” reads the listing description. “Ballroom, banquet dining room and preserved but completely updated professional kitchen. Detached 3-car garage, 8-car carport, and tremendous motor court parking.”

Back in May 2020, Musk vowed to unload all of his “earthly possessions” in order to fully focus on his mission to bring private citizens to space and, eventually, open up Mars to human exploration. A crew of four civilians without any astronautical experience is currently on a three-day mission organized by SpaceX.

While Musk has become notorious for making extravagant claims, he has sold off 12 of his California properties since making the announcement — among them, a 2,700-square-foot ranch house once owned by Gene Wilder for $9.5 million, a 9,309-square-foot mansion for $29.72 million and a Colonial-style home for $6.77 million.

Evidently, however, Musk may not be as interested in selling this property — which he has used to host fancy events in the past — as the others.

“Yeah, sold my houses, except for 1 in Bay Area that’s rented out for events,” Musk tweeted on June 9 in reference to the current property. “Working on sustainable energy for Earth with Tesla & protecting future of consciousness by making life multi-planetary with SpaceX. Also, AI risk mitigation with Neuralink & fixing traffic with Boring.”

For day-to-day living, Musk is currently renting a home valued at approximately $50,000 in Boca Chica — the site of a SpaceX rocket production facility and a formerly sleepy area of southern Texas that is now seeing its real estate values explode thanks to Musk’s interest in the town.

Email Veronika Bondarenko