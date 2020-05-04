Just days after Elon Musk vowed, via a tweet, to sell most of his physical possessions, two of the tech entrepreneur’s luxury homes appeared on Zillow.

The homes, both located in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air, were spotted on Zillow by a CNBC reporter on Monday. One is a 20,000-square-foot mansion that Musk bought for $17 million in 2013 and hopes to sell for $30 million.

The property was “built in 1990 and extensively remodeled with large entertaining spaces, high ceilings and fine finishes,” according to the listing. It has a two-story library, two-bedroom guest wing, championship-size tennis court, a fruit orchard and “vast grassy yard.”

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

The other home is listed for $9.5 million. It used to belong to Gene Wilder, star of the original Bonnie and Clyde and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and, as Musk clarified in a follow-up tweet, cannot “be torn down or lose any its soul [sic].” It’s a 2,800-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom ranch-style home on the 13th green of the Bel Air Country Club.

If the listings lead to a sale — both are listed as for sale by owner on Zillow — it would be major news for L.A.’s real estate market; it is not known whether Musk plans to enlist an agent or intends to sell the house as quickly as possible.

Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk owns over $100 million in real estate, most of it in the same Bel Air neighborhood. It is unclear why exactly he decided to list the properties now. Over the last few days, he has been tweeting about all kinds of random things, like his dissatisfaction with coronavirus lockdowns, the need for humans to think beyond earth as a place to live and “the dying light of human consciousness.”

