Are you ready to harness the power of Clubhouse for your business? Here, Brittany Rose, entrepreneur, Realtor and community connector shares how she built a 54,200-follower Clubhouse community for women in real estate and how you can monetize your social media connections.

I love the ingenuity of our industry. When we were told sizable networking groups — the lifeline for some of our businesses — could not gather in person, many of us creatively figured out ways to network and build supportive communities all while social distancing with existing and new technology. Salute!

As guidelines continue to vary, I’m a firm believer that our business growth can remain consistent if we learn such creative lessons to thrive.

Today’s lesson comes from Brittany Rose, a co-founder (along with Kelani Blackwell) of the thriving Clubhouse community, Women in Real Estate. (Not sure what Clubhouse is? I wrote about it when we were in the throes of “pandemonium” here.)

Are you ready to either get on the Clubhouse app or, if you are already on, make it a viable part of your real estate business?

Check out all of the tips from serial entrepreneur, Realtor and community connector Brittany Rose of the 54,200-plus followers strong Clubhouse community (that is not a typo, folks!), Women in Real Estate, in this exclusive interview. We discuss:

The unspoken mantra of real estate is, “Community, community, community.” How has the Clubhouse app provided a platform for Brittany Rose to create a community for Women in Real Estate in this unprecedented time of our generation of social distancing?

With the Clubhouse app, how can we build a community — partners, vendors, clients, mentors and the whole shebang — that supports our real estate business in a way that actually gets us off the Clubhouse app and outside (safely, of course) to make deals happen?

When and how can we monetize our Clubhouse connections?

Why does this matter?

Why is community-building — aka finding (or better yet, creating) our own tribe — vital for all of us, particularly marginalized groups like women and people of color?

As Brittany Rose mentions in this video interview, although it is 2021, there are spaces that demean different groups. She found that to be true from firsthand experience on the Clubhouse app (along with various other Clubhouse users) so she and her co-founder did something about it. Necessity — to be seen, heard and included — seems to be the mother of invention for these she-roes.

Plus, for context, it is no secret that:

The largely self-employed residential real estate industry has a majority of women practitioners, not so for the commercial side of the industry.

We are in the midst of “The Great Resignation” with Black women leading self-employment among women.

Realty leadership is male-dominated, and metrics highlight the resulting inequities. As Natalie Diaz, chief of staff for Time Equities Inc. (TEI), said:

“… The real estate industry has long been known as a ‘boys’ club’. But that is a generalization. I believe there is great importance in recognizing the specifics of gender disparity in the real estate industry … I would coach myself to take more risks, speak up more and do the internal work necessary to build up my confidence sooner. It’s really hard as a young woman first entering the workforce to have that confidence, sense of self and conviction that will take your career farther in a shorter amount of time. Imposter syndrome is real, especially when you find yourself in an industry that you are not traditionally trained or educated in.”

Sidebar: It is really hard to coach ourselves without such powerful hindsight when often, we don’t know what we don’t know. This is particularly true if we are isolated from other pros, which this pandemic magnifies. Thus, when we tribe-build as oppose to tackling this solo (at any point in our careers), we can collectively overcome such hurdles.

It feels like adding salt to the wound, but we must not forget that the housing returns for women (as real estate buyers and sellers) pale in comparison to men, too.

Additionally and unfortunately, all this unwanted salt for women may be doubly concerning and clogging for women of color because the real estate industry is still wrought with underrepresentation of people of color — from clients to agents to appraisers and every service provider in between.

Like our physical health, our business health can be compromised and face premature death with all this salt. Yuck.

Thus, community spaces like Women in Real Estate — which include all genders that champion all women — can really be medicine for our souls and kale in our smoothies. I love to see it.

Shout out to Kim Hayden of Resilient Real Estate Women for connecting us and being a tribe builder. Thanks, sis!

Lee Davenport is a licensed real estate broker, trainer and coach. Follow her on YouTube, or visit her website.