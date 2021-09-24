Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

Now is the time to unwind the messy set of industry practices at the crux of this fight and bring transparency, fairness and clarity to real estate transactions, Brad Inman wrote.

As the weather cools, so too will competition and housing prices, experts told Inman for its 2021 Fall Housing Market Outlook. Still, agents can expect inventory to remain tight.

A recent viral video suggested iBuyers could jack up the prices of homes. But one expert called the theory “fairly conspiratorial,” and iBuyers themselves said they still have a tiny share of the market.

As the market shifts, the question becomes: What are you going to do to make sure your business will continue to grow? Here, Jimmy Burgess will take you through his 12-step plan for thriving through a market transition.

One of China’s largest property developers is in dire financial straits, and the world is watching. What does it mean for the U.S. housing market, real estate agents and the economy?