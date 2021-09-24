The internet has been obsessed with the Wall Street Journal‘s feature about the 285-year-old home that inspired the classic horror film ‘The Conjuring.’

Paranormal investigators Jenn and Cory Heinzen purchased the home for $439,000 in 2019 and transformed it into a ghost-hunters paradise, with the opportunity to stay overnight and commune with the spirits who live there. Now they’re preparing to put the home on the market for $1.2 million, but if you don’t have the cash, or simply aren’t ready to invest in a haunted house, fear not.

You can take a 3D tour of the home free of charge, right now.

“We bought the house hoping to share it with the world and I feel like we have done a great job starting that,” Ms. Heinzen told the Journal. “I’m looking for someone who will continue to run the business as we’ve started it.”

Although horror movie enthusiasts are probably chomping at the bit to take a tour of the home, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty listing agents Benjamin Kean and Ben Guglielmi have gone to extensive lengths to protect the owners from looky-loos looking to have their own conjuring experiences, such as requiring proof of funds and signing a nondisclosure agreement.

“We’re sort of building the plane while we fly with this one,” Guglielmi told Inman. “We kind of anticipated a lot of just horror movie junkies would come out of the woodwork and just want to see the house, which is why we put in the MLS listing, please don’t pull into the driveway, don’t disrupt the owners.”

Email Marian McPherson