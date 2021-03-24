A listing with a sign specifying that a house is definitely, positively “not haunted” is going viral on Twitter after a local resident captured it in a photo.

The sign for a house in Fall River, a small Massachusetts city an hour outside of Boston, had all the usual characteristics — the words “for sale,” the name of the Realtor and the real estate company as well as all the necessary contact information. But on top of all that was a smaller sign specifying that the house was, indeed, “not haunted.”

“This just went up around the corner and I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS,” content strategy writer Margot Bloomstein wrote alongside a photo of the sign she posted on Twitter. Within a few hours of her sharing it online, the post had gathered nearly 25,000 likes and 3,000 retweets. The real estate agency representing the property, Keller Williams Realty South Watuppa, was not immediately available for comment on the viral post.

While the unusual sign was a surprise for Bloomstein and the people who made it go viral online, these types of “haunted” and “not haunted” signs have been periodically springing up all over the country for at least seven years. Originating in New Orleans, the idea for the signs is most often attributed to local real estate agent Finis Shelnutt, who decided to play up his city’s obsession with all things having to do with ghosts and spirits. He put up a sign reading “haunted” on one side and “not haunted” on another on a house he was selling in 2014.

Properties with such signs quickly attracted the attention of locals and tended to go viral on sites like Reddit and Twitter. A photo of one posted on Facebook by actor George Takei gathered over 120,000 likes. As a result, agents from states as far away from Louisiana as Maryland, Oregon and, now, Massachusetts have joined in on the fun and started doing the same — some in jest and others out of a genuine desire to inform buyers of information communicated to them by the seller.

“Yeah, people know if they’re living in a haunted house,” Baltimore-based real estate agent Joy Sushinsky told a local paper in December about her own “not haunted” sign. “And they’ll tell you.”

In response to Bloomstein’s post,Twitter users also posted photos of similar signs they saw in their own hometowns.

“Well, some places are ‘Haunted’ and some are not,” wrote Twitter user Michael Belcher. “When buying property it’s always important to ask. Posting it on the sign saves some time later.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Get the real estate news and analysis that gives you the inside track. SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription