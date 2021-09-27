Coming soon: Knock CEO Sean Black will host Future 15, an exciting new series that will welcome real estate’s big thinkers to talk about trends, tech, and innovation across the industry. We sat down with Sean to learn more about it.

Tell us about the series? What is it?

Future 15 is an interview series documenting the tectonic shift that home buying and selling is going through, thanks to the transaction revolution kicked off in 2015 by us here at Knock and Opendoor. We will have unmissable conversations with industry leaders who can shed light on each month’s topic. Think of the series as your bite-sized run-down of real estate’s hot topics that help you navigate the market and uplevel your business.

Why should the Inman community watch it? What will they gain?

Agents and brokers have to take a more innovative, proactive, and future-informed approach to their work in order to be successful — period. I’m excited for Future 15 because it will allow the Inman community to gather strategic insights that they can leverage to their benefit. I think one way we achieve that kind of forecasting power on a large scale is to provide a platform where real estate’s best-of-the-best share their insights.

What type of guests should we expect to see?

We’ll bring in the real estate industry’s brightest and most forward-thinking players who are building the future of real estate. There will be a variety of perspectives from tech CEOs, economists, brokers, entrepreneurs, analysts, and more. You’ll hear directly from those solving the industry’s biggest challenges, pioneering new ways of thinking, and creating powerful solutions.

What kind of topics will you cover?

Some topics that we’ll cover include:

The latest trends affecting agents and brokerage

Tech companies transforming categories like: Lending Investment platforms Lead generation Title and closing services

Where to find new inventory

A forecast of 2022

What future trend are you most excited about?

I’m most excited to kick off the Future 15 series by talking about real estate’s transaction revolution with Brad Inman at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Over the last 20 years of my real estate career, I’ve seen how technology has modernized the way we think about what we buy, including homes. I look forward to discussing with Brad the ways in which these new buying options will impact the future of our industry.

When and where can we see it?

Catch Future 15 segments every month during Inman’s Connect Now series. Don’t miss our next conversation happening on the main stage at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

What can agents/brokers do to start future-proofing their business now?

Pursue tech-enabled platforms that benefit clients! Agents should constantly look for ways to modernize their business with technologies that provide a tailored transaction experience for clients. For example, Knock is an agent-focused technology platform that lets clients buy a new home before selling their old one. By becoming a Knock Certified Agent, agents can offer their clients a more certain and convenient route to maximize their equity while minimizing cost. The best part? Agents represent both sides of the deal and keep 100% of their commission. That’s game-changing!