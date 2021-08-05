In the latest episode of “Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey,” RE/MAX, LLC President Nick Bailey held a lively discussion on all things pocket listings.

This controversial practice of not officially listing houses for sale has many questioning who is actually benefiting and is it fair to all? Joining Nick in this discussion was VP and COO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers, Craig McClelland and Greg Robertson, General Manager of MLS/Franchisors at Lone Wolf Technologies.

“Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey” is a live, interactive must-see show that tackles the hottest topics affecting the real estate industry and those who work in it. The next episode is scheduled to air live on Wednesday, September 8 @ 11 am ET on the RE/MAX YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.