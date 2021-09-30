Tallahassee, Fla. (Sept. 30, 2021) – Inman Group® announced 45 exhibitors and digital demo session sponsors for Inman Connect Las Vegas, Oct. 26-28, 2021.

Inman Connect will welcome upwards of 4,000 agents, brokers, and real estate professionals for an event specially designed to forge the next chapter of the industry. The lineup of speakers, panels, and tracks at this event includes heavy hitters, thought leaders, industry insiders, and exciting disruptors.

Inman Connect will also have a digital component, with sessions and sponsorships for attendees choosing not to travel.

In both the exhibit hall and the digital demo sessions, the lineup of sponsors and exhibitors offers education, products, solutions, and services that can help top agents and brokers stay competitive, grow their business, and prepare for the future.

Get more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect.