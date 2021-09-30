Tallahassee, Fla. (Sept. 30, 2021) – Inman Group® announced 45 exhibitors and digital demo session sponsors for Inman Connect Las Vegas, Oct. 26-28, 2021.
Inman Connect will welcome upwards of 4,000 agents, brokers, and real estate professionals for an event specially designed to forge the next chapter of the industry. The lineup of speakers, panels, and tracks at this event includes heavy hitters, thought leaders, industry insiders, and exciting disruptors.
Inman Connect will also have a digital component, with sessions and sponsorships for attendees choosing not to travel.
In both the exhibit hall and the digital demo sessions, the lineup of sponsors and exhibitors offers education, products, solutions, and services that can help top agents and brokers stay competitive, grow their business, and prepare for the future.
Get more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect.
Exhibitors will include:
AccountTECH creates flexible, user-friendly software with the automation you need to create an efficient real estate back office. Darwin, its flagship product, features the most advanced, comprehensive, enterprise accounting tools in the industry. With multiple integrations and robust reporting capabilities, it provides a complete back office solution to real estate’s top brokerages. For developers, darwin.cloud offers open-source code for adding complete accounting and franchise reporting to your application.
Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns, which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®’ REALTOR Benefits® Program.
Agent Image is recognized as the #1 real estate website design and digital marketing company in the world. A leading innovator with 20 years of experience, constantly setting trends with one-of-a-kind custom designs, striking imagery, and intuitive user experience. Agent Image’s commitment to extraordinary design and personalized attention makes them the first choice for top-producing agents, franchises, and independent brokers looking to take their online presence to new heights.
ACCESS by Agent Image is the first ever fully digital open house and listing presentation tool. Brandable, customizable, and with the ability to seamlessly integrate with many existing digital real estate tools, ACCESS will put the control of the data back into the agent's hand. Get a first look at this brand new innovative tech only at Inman Connect.
Asteroom's mission is to enhance the consumer experience and decision-making by democratizing 3D tours. Asteroom provides agents two ways to create 3D tours and 2D stills - DIY or hiring one of our 300 photographers. Asteroom is the official 3D tour provider for Realtor.com and is used by the nation's largest brokerages such as BHHS Fox & Roach.
Back At You is the premier provider for back-office, operational, and marketing software. Currently used by some of the nation's largest brokerages, Back At You's back-office Financial BAY offers hundreds of interactive reports, management of any commission structure, accounting integration, and more. Back At You's Financial BAY, Connection BAY, and Marketing BAY, provide brokerages with a seamless end-to-end solution for one or all of their real estate needs.
Founded in 2016, Better is a digital-first homeownership company whose services included mortgage, real estate, title, and homeowners insurance. From its founding in 2016 through 2020, Better funded $30.9B in home loans and provided over $7B in cumulative coverage through Better Cover and Better Settlement Services, the insurance divisions of Better. Better has raised over $400M in equity capital since inception. The company was ranked #15 on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 2020 list, as well as being listed to Forbes FinTech 50 for 2020. For more information, follow @betterdotcom
BoomTown has all the tools, technology, and teams you need for real estate success. It’s the only solution that generates and manages your leads, with 300+ experts at your back. Our lead generation, consumer websites, CRM, lead qualification services, and more, come in flexible packages that scale with your success.
Brokermint is a complete back office solution built for the cloud and mobile friendly. Simplifies and automates back office work, improving speed and accuracy. Data moves seamlessly throughout the process with no need to manually re-enter anything. Integrates with MLS, CRMs, Realogy Dash, and other tools. Structured implementation and responsive customer service. Additional professional services available.
Chime was the first to offer a CRM “mobile” solution in the real estate industry and we continue to innovate and be one of the most powerful lead generation, CRM solutions and IDX platforms in the industry. Chime solves all of the pain points most agents struggle with on a daily basis enabling agents to launch marketing campaigns, track leads’ activities, build customer relationships and seamlessly manage teams, across multiple devices. By constantly releasing new features powered by AI, Chime allows agents to streamline and focus on what really matters—boosting their business. See why over 10,000 top producing real estate agents choose Chime! Ring in the sales. Call for a Demo today at 833-682-4463!
CINC (Commissions Inc) is the leading provider of web-based real estate marketing and CRM software for elite agents and teams across North America. The CINC solution includes: a consumer website that integrates with local MLS data; a complete CRM platform that allows real estate agents to nurture clients and monitor their business; and access to three mobile apps.
If you have the power to make someone’s day, you’d be crazy not to. Client Giant is the leading automated client care solution delivering thoughtful gifts and memorable experiences to clients on your behalf. As the preferred partner among top real estate professionals, Client Giant builds you an army of repeat and referral business without you ever having to lift a finger.
Conversion Monster is a company of Inside Sales Agents (ISA’s) that are helping real estate agents across the country convert internet leads into opportunities. This real estate technology-focused company is known for its proven process to contact, nurture, and qualify internet leads on behalf of agents. Their internal lead management software provides a powerful combination of cutting-edge technology, service, and strategies that convert your leads into closings.
Cover Genius is the insurtech for embedded insurance that protects the global customers of the world’s largest digital companies including Booking Holdings, owner of Priceline, Kayak and Booking.com, Intuit, Skyscanner and Descartes ShipRush. We’re also available at Amazon, eBay, Wayfair, Tile and, SE Asia’s largest company, Shopee. Cover Genius’ vision is to protect all the customers of the world’s largest online companies through XCover, an award-winning global distribution platform for any line of insurance or warranty, and XClaim, an API for instant payment of approved claims that delivers an NPS of +65, a result that has been independently recognized as the highest for any insurance company globally. Cover Genius and partners co-create solutions that embed protection, aided by Cover Genius’ licenses in 60+ countries & all 50 US States.
Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing home improvement company for Realtors® and their pre-listing projects, getting homes ready for market, with no payment due until the home is sold. Staffed by former Realtors®, designers, and project managers, we are experts in pre-listing home improvement, focused on speed, simplicity, and customer experience. From simple repairs to whole home makeovers, Curbio helps ensure every listing is a success.
DepositLink’s market-leading electronic payments technology is transforming real estate transactions. The DepositLink platform enables real estate agents, title companies, and attorneys to collect earnest money deposits, send and request commission payments, issue refunds, and request rental deposits electronically, from any device, in as little as 24 hours. The platform includes real-time payment status updates, robust reporting for efficient reconciliation, and bank-level security protocols giving users peace of mind. Schedule a demo to add DepositLink’s simple, secure, and efficient electronic payments solution to your business today.
Divvy's unique twist of rent-to-own offers agents an opportunity to expand their business and help more families get on the road to homeownership. Divvy can turn an unqualified lead into a cash buyer that closes in two weeks. The agent earns the full sales commission the day Divvy closes on the home!
DropOffer is focused on keeping agents relevant by allowing them to open unseen inventory matching their clients' needs. With a tap of an app, agents can contact and submit offers automatically to "off-market" homeowners to get the home their clients REALLY want! Sellers can utilize DropOffer to sell effortlessly, privately and for more money through our network of top agents.
Endpoint is a mobile-first title and escrow company, built from the ground up to deliver a radically improved closing experience for real estate agents and their buyers and sellers. Through its digital platform, Endpoint keeps everyone effortlessly and securely in the know throughout the transaction, while streamlining the process to make closing simple, fast and transparent.
As part of the Finance of America family of companies, Finance of America Commercial provides rental term loans and fix-and-flip lines of credit to residential real estate investors across the country, helping borrowers overcome traditional financing hurdles and build long-term wealth through real estate investment. For more information, visit www.foacommercial.com.
First American Title facilitates and streamlines real estate purchase transactions by providing comprehensive title insurance protection and professional settlement services. With our dedicated and experienced staff, first-class service and support, and our industry-leading technology, we help homebuyers and sellers, real estate agents and brokers, mortgage lenders and other property professionals navigate the purchase transaction process.
Serving third-party brokerages nationwide, Flyhomes for Agents is dedicated to helping agents close more deals in less time, ultimately earning them more client referrals and commission. By providing competitive services like the Flyhomes Cash Offer, brokers can close deals 4.5 times faster than the industry average while keeping 100 percent of their commission. And, because life happens, Flyhomes backs its services with a one-of-a-kind guarantee so their agents’ clients can buy with confidence.
Inside Real Estate is a fast growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 200,000 top brokerages, agents and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. kvCORE enables every brokerage to create their own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations and high-quality add-on solutions.
IXACT Contact is a next-generation real estate CRM that gives you all the tools you need to manage your contact information, keep in touch communications, active business, and online presence. All in a single, easy-to-use solution.
LoLo’s relationship marketing platform helps agents connect with their clients, contacts and local businesses in a meaningful and impactful way. LoLo's Local Gift of the Month keeps you top of mind with your contacts while providing something of value. It's a great way to gather referrals and repeat business while connecting with the local businesses in the community.
Lucidpress provides agents with an incredibly easy way to customize and distribute their own marketing collateral without ever going off brand. Lockable templates keep your brand assets protected while empowering your agent force to make small design tweaks all on their own — easing the load off your central team. Keep your agents happy and say goodbye to rogue branding forever with Lucidpress — the brand templating platform trusted by over 8 million users worldwide.
Based on a proprietary technology platform, and with support of machine learning, Marketer offers an automated digital marketing platform aimed at selling properties faster, gaining more listings and building brand awareness. Since its inception in 2016, Marketer has emerged as one of the most exciting proptech companies globally - both for real estate developers and second-hand homes.
Notarize connects consumers and businesses with an online notary public 24x7 so you can sign and notarize documents from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
For over 25 years, On The Move has been perfecting their complete rental truck program to benefit their real estate clients. Real estate agents love the sleek design of their trucks and the exclusive truck features offered on On The Move’s trucks. They will work with you to find the perfect vehicle for your real estate business.
Wouldn’t it be nice to give your buyer the ability to make non-contingent offers, granting them cash-like buying power? What about saving them the headache of moving twice, allowing them ample time to stage and sell for the highest possible price. If you’d like to gift your buyer these luxuries, offer them the power of a Transitional Bridge Loan.
Qualia is a digital real estate closing technology company that provides the infrastructure to streamline the home closing experience. The company offers a suite of products that brings together homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title & escrow agents and real estate agents onto one secure shared platform. Qualia was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 Award recipients Nate Baker, Joel Gottsegen and Lucas Hansen. Since launching, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, grown to over 300 employees, and recognized with the Great Place to Work Certification. The company is a leader in industry security and was the first technology company to join the Coalition to Stop Real Estate Wire Fraud. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com.
RateMyAgent is a digital marketing platform built for great agents to harness the power of verified reviews to validate, differentiate and grow business. From the Basic profile that brings all agent’s existing and future reviews together to create a complete view, to the robust Digital Pro subscription that brings that well-earned reputation to life.
At REAL Marketing, we strive to build long term relationships with our clients by providing a personalized process to achieve sophisticated marketing at affordable rates. As your marketing partner, we research, strategize, provide expert advice and a team who can implement innovative ideas and design concepts to keep your marketing professional, consistent, and relevant.
Deepen your relationships with past, current, and future clients using Realm’s data & insights on home value, renovation cost & ROI. Realm is a one-stop-shop for actionable, unbiased home advice for all single-family properties in the US. Use Realm’s free agent dashboard to generate more leads while differentiating yourself as an innovative agent.
Realsee leverages integrated, self-developed 3D reconstruction technology combined with innovative VR and AI applications to create interactive and immersive spaces for real estate. Our technology empowers you to restore, design and promote offline spaces in an online setting. Lead with a more intelligent and intuitive customer experience, and close the loop with powerful marketing and sales.
Realty.com is the only agent-centric nationwide real estate portal built on exclusivity for both branding and lead generation. Generate exclusive buyer and seller leads while building your brand and positioning yourself as the local market expert. Grow your brand equity, pipeline, and business with Realty.com.
Revaluate segments lists and databases for marketers by propensity to move. The award winning third party validated accuracy is the best in the industry at identifying people who are likely to move in the next six months. Marketers use this refined and targeted data to greatly increase the efficiency of their campaigns.
Revive is a real estate services company that focuses on maximizing value and profit for home sellers. We believe that innovation for the homeowner in the real estate industry is overdue. We are on a mission to empower seller's across the nation to sell their home at top dollar by leveraging our expertise, capital, and network. Said simply, we invest for the homeowner's profit.
Rhino replaces cash security deposits with smart, affordable insurance so renters maintain control of their cash. Instead of a large upfront cash security deposit, renters pay Rhino a small monthly fee, and Rhino insures each home for the property owner in case of damages and lost rent that might occur.
Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest home mortgage lender and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In 2020, Rocket Companies launched Rocket Pro Insight, a new technology platform providing real estate agents real-time updates on the status of their clients’ mortgages. It allows agents to adjust their client’s approval letter within the client’s approved range – an important tool when negotiating offers. Also, if a real estate professional sees a key document is needed, the agent can upload it for the client in the app. As of the end of Q1 2021, 45,000 agents are leveraging Rocket Pro Insight.
ShowingTime is the leading showing management and market stats technology provider to the residential real estate industry, with more than 1.2 million active listings subscribed to its services. Its showing products take the inefficiencies out of the appointment scheduling process, while its market stats tools help subscribers generate interactive, easy-to-use local market reports, including recruiting software that equips brokers to identify top performers and measure their market share vs. competitors. Please visit www.showingtime.com.
Testimonial Tree is the leading online reputation management company for Real Estate companies, teams, and agents. Our testimonial software makes it easy for your team to collect authentic testimonials from happy customers, and after successful transactions by agents. These testimonials automatically share the best stories online to attract new customers and referrals to almost any social media outlet.
WikiRealty empowers real estate professionals to market directly to consumers online with hyper-local neighborhood content & advertising strategies; helping these professionals save time and money, and compete with Big Tech. Our fully automated technology platform combines branding, lead generation and lead qualification across social media, search engines and all major listing portals for a seamless customer experience; enabling professionals to focus their time on selling!
Zenlist is the premier home aggregation, search and collaboration experience for leading agents and their clients. At the core of our service is aggregation of all MLS AND pre/non-MLS listings. We couple premier aggregation with robust search, collaboration, and intelligence features to help agents manage their client’s home search experience. To search like a pro, search with a pro.
Zoodealio is ushering in a new era of iBuying and lead generation software. Our “Interactive Multi-Offer Dashboard” gives consumers an offer management system and agent interaction tool never before seen in the market. Zoodealio’s proven lead generation cash offer website provides agents the ability to compete with iBuyers for seller leads and an advantage over other agents in their marketplace.
Digital Demo Session Sponsors will include:
Inman Connect will take place online Oct. 26-28, 2021. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact rachel@inman.com.
About Inman | Inman News is the leading real estate news source for real estate agents, Realtors, brokers, real estate executives, and real estate technology leaders who need the latest real estate news, insights and analysis to grow their business and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit www.inman.com.
