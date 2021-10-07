Tallahassee, Fla. (Oct. 7, 2021) – Inman Group® announced five property management and investment-focused companies and 12 startups that will be exhibiting at Inman Connect Las Vegas, Oct. 26 – 28, 2021.

Inman Connect is a multi-day event where nearly 4,000 real estate professionals invest in themselves and their businesses, fostering relationships, exploring new solutions and growing their skill sets. Attendees include leading real estate franchises, independent brokers, agents, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives.

The Property Pavilion will house companies that are uniquely positioned to help individuals and companies with residential property management and investment efforts. The Inman audience of real estate professionals demonstrates significant overlap with these services.

Startup Alley offers turnkey exhibit space for emerging companies to introduce their innovative new brands and solutions. Many past participants have gone on to be major players in the industry, and attendees look forward to discovering the next wave of opportunities.

For more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect, please visit here.