Suffolk, Virginia, real estate agent Soren Arn-Oelschlegel was fatally shot over the weekend during a visit to a client’s home, according to a WTKR 3 report published on Saturday.

Arn-Oelschlegel was visiting Albert A. Baglione, 84, who’d moved into his new home just a few days before the shooting on Friday evening. When officers arrived at Baglione’s home around 6 p.m., he came outside and confessed to killing Arn-Oelschlegel. Before he could be arrested, Baglione went back inside and shot himself.

“[Albert] just looked like maybe he had a mental breakdown or something,” Baglione’s neighbor told WTKR on Saturday. “He didn’t look right at all. He kept driving up and down the street all day.”

Since the news of Arn-Oelschlegel’s death, colleagues, friends and former clients have gone to his Facebook page to offer condolences and share memories. “You are so loved and missed Soren,” one commenter wrote. “May God’s grace, love and comfort be with your family and friends during this devastating time of loss and grief.”

“[Your] final post,” another added. “[Real estate] made you happy. Tragic loss. Too young. So sad!”

In his almost six years as a real estate agent for Long & Foster Smithfield, Arn-Oelschlegel had become well known in Suffolk and Hampton, thanks to his work with the Hampton Roads Realtors Association and Hampton Roads Pride.

“It is with a heavy heart that HRRA shares the tragic passing of member Søren Arn-Oelschlegel, a Realtor with Long & Foster Real Estate in Suffolk,” HRRA shared in a public announcement. “Soren was shot Friday evening in Portsmouth. He was 41 and had been a member of HRRA since 2016.”

“The association will release memorial details for Soren once available,” they added. “As the Realtor community unites in mourning and support at this difficult time, we are reminded that safety is first and foremost; please visit https://www.nar.realtor/safety. HRRA expresses its sincere condolences to Soren’s family, friends and colleagues.”

On Facebook, Hampton Roads Pride remembered Arn-Oelschlegel for his community involvement and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

“We are heartbroken to announce to our Hampton Roads Pride family that yesterday, Friday, October 8, 2021, Søren Arn-Oelschlegel, our brother, friend, member and volunteer was fatally shot,” the post read. “Our love and support goes out to Soren’s family and friends as we struggle to wrap our heads around this devastating loss. Soren’s kind and generous spirit left us too soon.”

Although Baglione admitted to killing Arn-Oelschlegel, Portsmouth police are still investigating Baglione’s whereabouts and possible motives leading up to Friday’s shooting, and have asked the community to provide information through an anonymous tip line.

Email Marian McPherson