A buyer protected by an LLC paid a whopping $40.83 million for a 112th-floor unit in the world’s tallest condo building — a deal that happened during lockdown but was only made public now.

An anonymous buyer paid 35 percent below the original $63 million asking price for the five-bedroom, full-floor apartment at Central Park Tower in New York’s 217 West 57th Street, according to the New York Post. Envisioned as a modern ultra-luxury skyscraper, Central Park Tower was built over the course of five years and tops off at 1,550 feet and 136 stories.

While not the penthouse, the apartment spans 6,700 square feet and has floor-to-ceiling windows offering head-spinning views of Central Park. The main bedrooms sits at 800 square feet and comes with its own mini-spa, a sitting room and two dressing rooms. Sources told the New York Post that the apartment was delivered to the buyer as an empty box — no furniture and nothing on the walls.

The tower was completed in 2021 by Adam Smith + Gordon Architecture and is currently the second-tallest skyscraper in the U.S. and the tallest residential building in the world. The building comes with an outdoor terrace with a pool, screening room, private elevators and a children’s playground. In September, a four-bedroom unit on the 93rd floor sold to buyers Cindy K. Chan and Hung P. Wong for $23 million..

Collectively, the buildings along 57th Street and Central Park are known as “Billionaire’s Row” due to the sky-high real estate values and plethora of wealthy individuals who line the block. But amid the coronavirus pandemic and a general shifting preferences among the uber-wealthy for living on lower levels, units within the building haven’t been selling fast and only just over 15 percent of the 178 in the building currently have owners.

An eight-bedroom apartment in the same building is currently on the market for $150 million.

