More buyers were seriously considering a second-home purchase last month, and locked in mortgage rates to prepare for the transaction.

Demand for second homes accelerated again as summer crept toward fall, remaining below its peak earlier in the pandemic but well above historic levels.

The demand for vacation properties and second homes in September was 60 percent higher than its pre-pandemic levels, according to an analysis from Redfin. The previous month, demand was 40 percent higher than it had been before the pandemic.

The popularity of vacation homes skyrocketed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, with many well-off Americans opting to leave city-life behind and work remotely,” Redfin’s report reads.

Second-home demand shot up almost immediately after the initial shock of the pandemic wore off. Interest in these second homes continued to rise in the months that followed, peaking at well over twice its usual levels in March earlier this year.

Since then, the numbers have come back down a bit, while remaining much higher than normal. Some of the second-home slowdown was likely seasonal, as the frantic spring homebuying season drew to a close, the brokerage said.

Another possible damper on demand at the time were caps imposed on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in January by their federal regulator, which limited the mortgage giants’ purchases of mortgages secured by second homes and investment properties. Fannie and Freddie implemented the caps in April, until the Biden administration suspended the limits in mid-September.

The Seattle-based brokerage based its findings on the number of people who locked in mortgage rates for properties that they labeled as second homes. Approximately 4 in 5 rate locks result in an actual home purchase, Redfin said.

Email Daniel Houston

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Did you rebrand during lockdown? Is it too late?Watch Now×
Did you rebrand during lockdown? Is it too late?Watch Now×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription