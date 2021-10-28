In an exclusive Inman announcement, Tribus revealed its new suite of products for digital, print and social marketing for agents, teams and brokerages.

Real estate technology company Tribus announced in a press release exclusive to Inman the launch of a new multichannel marketing solution for the industry.

Known for its website development and customer relationship marketing products, Tribus’s new software will blanket the creative outreach needs of busy brokerages; it’s called Tribus Property Marketing Platform, Automation, and Design Studio.

The product’s primary modules are Property Marketing Automation, Design Studio and Connections: Social Media Posting.

Collectively, the new browser-based software offers access to a compendium of tools that enable agents, teams and brokerages to devise, execute and measure digital outreach tactics.

This ranges from social media posting for lead generation to automated listing collateral production, image enhancement and a manual design interface for agents and marketing staff to customize materials.

Changes to listing brochures and content, for example, can be updated without manual input as status changes are recorded within the brokerage’s MLS. Campaigns created with the new system can be integrated with existing Tribus CRM accounts.

Tribus Design Studio offers the marketing-minded an outlet for creating brochures, postcards and other forms of print and digital deliverables. There are approval systems and asset lockdown features in place for brokers or team leaders to ensure outgoing marketing adheres to brand standards.

Connections, the social media module, provides Tribus users with a number of ways to promote themselves and listings on the internet.

“The social media module can be used to quickly post their listings to social media using correctly sized, brand compliant content. Agents will have access to high quality images, explanation text, and a hyperlink to their website,” the release stated.

The software’s roadmap contains features including analytics and campaign tactic recommendations, such as when to repeat posts and what time of day is best to publish.

Marketing feature integration has become an increasingly popular offering in the proptech sector as brokerages and teams continue to seek ways to differentiate themselves from what’s considered the “traditional” real estate marketplace.

With Tribus Property Marketing Platform, Automation, and Design Studio, customers will now have access to tools and capabilities similar to those offered by large national brokerages such as Compass and Redfin.

