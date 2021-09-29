The Success Team will provide one-on-one guidance on how to get the most out of Tribus’ various software tools.

Technology developer Tribus announced Wednesday that it is launching a new coaching program to help real estate professionals navigate the industry.

The new program is called the Tribus Success Team, and according to a statement is designed “to guide brokerage staff and their agents to achieve the best results” when using Tribus tools. In practice, that means the program will function as a kind of concierge service staffed by “Success Coaches.” Those coaches will provide assistance related to customer relationship management (CRMs), “digital marketing, websites, and content strategy.”

The new program is free to Tribus users, and there are no limits on how much agents can use it. The Success Team can conduct one-on-one calls with agents, as well as with teams and brokerage staff members, and will be available 12 hours a day, five days a week.

Eric Stegemann

In a statement, Tribus CEO Eric Stegemann said the Success Team ultimately “provides a higher level of individualized coaching to ensure agents are getting value from their brokerage tech.”

Tribus‘ statement goes on to note that the Success Team should help remove some of agents’ workloads. That’s because those agents can use Tribus’ technology to export their marketing materials, which the coaches will then evaluate. Eventually, the Success Team will tailor “various one-on-one coaching sessions to make sure the Tribus client uses all of the tools available on the Tribus platform to the best of their ability.”

Colorado-based Tribus was founded more than 12 years ago and offers a variety of real estate technology products including intranet, email marketing, transaction management and various other tools. The company has also steadily expanded its offerings. In May, for example, it debuted a collaborative search feature for its platform. Six months earlier, Tribus acquired multiple listing service technology provider Solid Earth.

Britt Chester

Speaking of the new Success Team in the statement, Britt Chester — Tribus’ director of client success — concluded that “whether it comes to lead generation via their custom websites, content and marketing strategy across multiple platforms, or simply learning how to confidently manage their CRM, our Tribus coaches are there to help [agents] grow their business one step at a time.”

Update: This post was updated after publication with additional information how the coaching program works. 

technology
