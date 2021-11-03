In this month’s episode of “Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey,” the RE/MAX President was joined by Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist for NAR and Ward Morrison, President of Motto Franchising, LLC and wemlo to ask and answer the question: Are we in a housing bubble?

Housing remains a hot commodity with low available inventory combined with great demand. As a result, prices are rising at an impressive clip. But when will it stop? Is this a bubble about to burst, or common inflation that will level out to become the new normal? Watch this month’s episode to find out.

“Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey” is a live, interactive show that tackles the hottest topics affecting the real estate industry and those who work in it.

Be sure to mark your calendars for a special end-year episode on Wednesday, December 1 @ 11am ET on the RE/MAX YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.