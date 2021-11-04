We just wrapped Inman Connect Las Vegas last week, and one thing was very clear: When the real estate industry comes together to share ideas and connect, magic happens.

We’re going to keep the momentum going in January for Inman Connect New York, Jan. 25-27, 2022, at the Hilton Midtown in NYC. You should be there.

Whether you’re a curious first-time attendee or veteran ready to go all-in, ICNY will have sessions, tracks, workshops and more designed specifically for you.

After enlightening General Sessions with engaging speakers, you’ll break out into specialty tracks that will dive deep into the topics that will help you identify threats and seize opportunities.

You can expect:

  • Hundreds of business-building sessions to make 2022 your most successful year yet
  • Unmatched networking opportunities with professionals from across the country and the world
  • Over 150 speakers who are ready to share their expertise, take your questions and give you actionable feedback
  • Thousands of other attendees to collaborate and connect with
  • So much more!

On stage, in the hallways, over cocktails — you’ll discover relationships that will change your business and your life.

We’ll have all the bells and whistles in place, plus 2022 is the 25th anniversary of Inman Connect, so you better believe we’re going to do it right.

And don’t worry, our team is working overtime to make sure all health and safety measures will be best in class.

Reserve your spot now to gain insights, strategies, and tactics to keep your business growing and make 2022 your best year ever.

Plus, now is a great time to secure your spot because prices go up at midnight tonight.

