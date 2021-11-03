Inman founder Brad Inman shares how venture capitalists and tech giants have changed the industry and what agents can do to stay relevant in the future.

Real estate has been in an era of rapid digitization for the past decade, with proptech platforms, fintech companies, tech-focused brokerages and venture capitalists pushing fast-forward on a future where transacting could be simple — like purchasing a new car.

Most real estate agents are petrified of that future, but there are plenty of opportunities for agents, if you’re open to them, says Inman founder Brad Inman.

“[Millennial homebuyers] are swiping their way to a closing, and you want to be in that swipe,” Inman told the Inman Connect Las Vegas crowd at the Aria. “This is your time. You are smart, you’re opportunistic. You’re gonna see all the new technology, [and] you’re not too afraid of transactional stuff because you know what’s happening.”

“Now is the time to make a deal with your real estate destiny right now,” he added. “Make a deal with it. Commit yourself to do that.”

