It’s never been a more interesting or exacting time to be an indie broker. In November, Inman celebrates the indie by narrowing in on what growth tactics are working best and what tech is emerging that offers the best competitive advantage.

The pandemic and lawsuits have made for an interesting real estate environment, to say the very least. Consumers expecting instant gratification, iBuyers, the ever-evolving real estate landscape, commission compression, recruiting and retention woes — indie brokers certainly have their work cut out for them.

So this week, we’re asking readers: What do you think the biggest threat to independent brokerages is in 2022? Please share your thoughts in the survey below.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.