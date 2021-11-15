Finally having your real estate license in your hand as a new Realtor® makes you feel like you can go out and sail the seven seas. But in the vast sea of real estate brokerages, a new agent can feel stuck in rough waters on just a dingy.

If you’re coming into a new business without a lifeline, the feeling of drowning and not knowing where to turn can be overwhelming. The good news is, it does not have to be that way. You need to find your niche, rely on your support, and get some help navigating your path.

Here are some great tips and questions to ask yourself as an agent new to real estate life. Because, let’s face it, being a Realtor is not a job…it’s a lifestyle.

1. Support

Is there someone in your office to whom you can ask questions? Availability is the key to success. You don’t want to be in the middle of negotiating, writing an offer, or at a showing, and not be able to get an answer. That one important call or text to your broker, trainer, or mentor cannot leave you hanging for hours, or worse, days. Find an office culture where there’s going to be someone that is there for those moments of highest need.

2. Mentor Program

You need someone you can lean on when you’re not strong. Once you get the ball rolling and start to meet clients, what’s next? Are you confident that the offer you wrote, the CMA you prepared, or the listing presentation you’re about to give is accurate, worded appropriately, and represents your client and your office in the best light? A green Realtor needs the proper guidance to start out. That’s where your mentor comes in. Finding a brokerage that offers a mentor in the first few transactions until you are ready to work on your own will be crucial to your growth. And don’t be afraid to ask questions after that as well. No one agent knows everything there is to know about real estate.

3. Coaching

In the real estate world, there are a growing number of online coaching and training programs available for you to spend a fortune on. But does your brokerage have a place to go for that in-house? Who truly wants to throw hard-earned commissions out to a celebrity coach instead of learning from someone in the daily trenches of real estate? From new agents to those with decades in the business, having the chance to be coached and to learn from top agents and broker/owners can be that extra push to be the best you can.

4. Branding/Marketing

Let’s be honest, branding matters! Clients notice, friends notice, family members notice. Social media followers pay attention, and so do everyday citizens anywhere your brand may be. Don’t settle for drab — go with the fab! Be proud to rock your gear and look good doing it. Need a Facebook banner? Need some swag to rock to your appointments or a hoodie for your weekend activities? Need a personally branded flyer to share on Instagram or in an email? Make sure the company you sign with has the ability to make you as an agent, and the business itself, stand out amongst the crowd.

There are a lot of choices you must make as a new agent entering the business. Without proper training, support, mentoring, and coaching, you are simply cutting yourself short and setting yourself up to fail. Partner with a brokerage that allows you to invest in yourself and set yourself up for success.

